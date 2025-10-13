Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] moved down -5.59: Why It’s Important

Marvell Technology Inc [NASDAQ: MRVL] loss -5.59% or -5.07 points to close at $85.61 with a heavy trading volume of 30303605 shares.

It opened the trading session at $92.97, the shares rose to $94.66 and dropped to $85.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRVL points out that the company has recorded 61.93% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.53M shares, MRVL reached to a volume of 30303605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $88.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $85 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRVL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 48.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.44.

Trading performance analysis for MRVL stock

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 28.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.49% in the past year of trading.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.02% and a Gross Margin at 44.64%. Marvell Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.43%.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Marvell Technology Inc. ( MRVL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.75%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Marvell Technology Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Marvell Technology Inc’s (MRVL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$14683.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.88% and a Quick Ratio of 1.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Inc posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc go to 37.36%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marvell Technology Inc [MRVL]

There are presently around $85.37%, or 85.66%% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 129.87 million shares, which is approximately 15.0021%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 74.41 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.2 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$4.28 billion in MRVL stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0653%.