Market cap of Westwater Resources Inc [WWR] reaches 170.73M – now what?

Westwater Resources Inc [AMEX: WWR] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.98 with a heavy trading volume of 27234345 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.17, the shares rose to $2.28 and dropped to $1.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WWR points out that the company has recorded 277.21% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, WWR reached to a volume of 27234345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Westwater Resources Inc [WWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWR shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for WWR stock

Westwater Resources Inc [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.64. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 186.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 277.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.50% in the past year of trading.

Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Westwater Resources Inc. ( WWR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -9.26%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Westwater Resources Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -9.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Westwater Resources Inc’s (WWR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$594285.71 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.51% and a Quick Ratio of 0.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Westwater Resources Inc [WWR]

There are presently around $7.93%, or 8.60%% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.01 million shares, which is approximately 3.494%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.23 million in WWR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$0.18 million in WWR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6518%.