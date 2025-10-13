Market cap of MP Materials Corporation [MP] reaches 13.87B – now what?

MP Materials Corporation [NYSE: MP] gained 8.37% on the last trading session, reaching $78.34 price per share at the time.

MP Materials Corporation represents 163.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.87 billion with the latest information. MP stock price has been found in the range of $73.43 to $84.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.38M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 50702573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $77.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for MP Materials Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2025, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

MP Materials Corporation [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 232.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 402.18% in the past year of trading.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corporation [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.08% and a Gross Margin at -23.66%. MP Materials Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.87%.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for MP Materials Corporation. ( MP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -9.57%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, MP Materials Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.91%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, MP Materials Corporation. (MP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$126094.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.60% and a Quick Ratio of 3.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MP Materials Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MP Materials Corporation [MP]

There are presently around $83.94%, or 100.40%% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12.35 million shares, which is approximately 7.4701%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 12.07 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.67 million in MP stocks shares.