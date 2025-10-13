Market cap of EPWK Holdings Ltd [EPWK] reaches 2.01M – now what?

Misty Lee

Industry

EPWK Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: EPWK] closed the trading session at $0.09 on 2025-10-10. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.085, while the highest price level was $0.1126.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.46M shares, EPWK reached to a volume of 87577960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

EPWK stock trade performance evaluation

EPWK Holdings Ltd [EPWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -78.95. With this latest performance, EPWK shares dropped by -84.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.81% in the past year of trading.

EPWK Holdings Ltd [EPWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPWK Holdings Ltd [EPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.85% and a Gross Margin at 13.39%. EPWK Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.47%.

EPWK Holdings Ltd (EPWK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

EPWK Holdings Ltd (EPWK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

EPWK Holdings Ltd (EPWK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

EPWK Holdings Ltd [EPWK]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.52%, or 0.61%% of EPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors.

DBT News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.