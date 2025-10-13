Market cap of Comcast Corp [CMCSA] reaches 108.77B – now what?

Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] closed the trading session at $29.46 on 2025-10-10. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.425, while the highest price level was $30.38.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.06 percent and weekly performance of -4.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.26M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 22811027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comcast Corp [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $39.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Comcast Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CMCSA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

CMCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.50% in the past year of trading.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corp [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.12% and a Gross Margin at 58.17%. Comcast Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.44%.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Comcast Corp. ( CMCSA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 25.44%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.54%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Comcast Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.89%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $125879.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.91% and a Quick Ratio of 0.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comcast Corp [CMCSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 3.95%.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $88.73%, or 89.39%% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 372.37 million shares, which is approximately 9.5357%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 321.14 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.58 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.52 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2653%.