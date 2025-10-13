Market cap of Cheer Holding Inc [CHR] reaches 2.73M – now what?

Cheer Holding Inc [NASDAQ: CHR] price plunged by -13.98 percent to reach at -$0.02.

A sum of 20594548 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.87M shares. Cheer Holding Inc shares reached a high of $0.177 and dropped to a low of $0.1351 until finishing in the latest session at $0.15.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.29.

CHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cheer Holding Inc [CHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, CHR shares dropped by -79.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.09% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Cheer Holding Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheer Holding Inc [CHR] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.14% and a Gross Margin at 71.95%. Cheer Holding Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.48%.

Cheer Holding Inc (CHR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cheer Holding Inc. ( CHR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.01%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.12%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cheer Holding Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cheer Holding Inc (CHR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cheer Holding Inc’s (CHR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cheer Holding Inc. (CHR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $174590.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.29% and a Quick Ratio of 8.29%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Cheer Holding Inc [CHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 8.58%, or 11.35% of CHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.