Market cap of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] reaches 2.68B – now what?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [NYSE: BBAI] loss -3.60% or -0.27 points to close at $7.22 with a heavy trading volume of 233672403 shares.

It opened the trading session at $7.56, the shares rose to $8.8 and dropped to $7.2, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBAI points out that the company has recorded 154.23% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 92.25M shares, BBAI reached to a volume of 233672403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2024, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on BBAI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for BBAI stock

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 48.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.25% in the past year of trading.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.70% and a Gross Margin at 27.97%. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -269.28%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. ( BBAI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -222.48%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -85.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -108.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s (BBAI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$652079.37 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.91% and a Quick Ratio of 1.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc go to 19.68%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]

There are presently around $34.36%, or 34.75%% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6.54 million shares, which is approximately 2.6537%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.71 million in BBAI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.54 million in BBAI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6817%.