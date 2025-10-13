Market Analysts see Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Oscar Health Inc [NYSE: OSCR] slipped around -1.77 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.77 at the close of the session, down -8.62%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.70M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 25443010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on OSCR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.04.

How has OSCR stock performed recently?

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.34. With this latest performance, OSCR shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.66% in the past year of trading.

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.21%. Oscar Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.50%.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Oscar Health Inc. ( OSCR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.04%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.94%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Oscar Health Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -11.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oscar Health Inc posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc go to 117.38%.

Insider trade positions for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]

There are presently around $76.68%, or 79.89% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.38 million shares, which is approximately 7.2839% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.25 million in OSCR stocks shares, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.332% of the company.