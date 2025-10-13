Market Analysts see Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] gaining to $6.50. Time to buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: EOSE] price plunged by -5.60 percent to reach at -$0.82.

A sum of 20957731 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.32M shares. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares reached a high of $14.69 and dropped to a low of $13.54 until finishing in the latest session at $13.82.

The one-year EOSE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -59.03. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 2.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $8.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while ROTH MKM kept a Neutral rating on EOSE stock.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 91.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 257.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 184.36% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -627.94% and a Gross Margin at -307.40%. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3015.66%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2372093.02 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.23% and a Quick Ratio of 1.73%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

EOSE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.31. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOSE.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $48.76%, or 49.75%% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.6 million shares, which is approximately 4.0725%. ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.74 million in EOSE stocks shares; and ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $$6.28 million in EOSE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3414%.