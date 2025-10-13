Market Analysts see DraftKings Inc [DKNG] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

DraftKings Inc [NASDAQ: DKNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.58%.

Over the last 12 months, DKNG stock dropped by -12.12%. The one-year DraftKings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.96. The average equity rating for DKNG stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.08 billion, with 496.05 million shares outstanding and 479.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.23M shares, DKNG stock reached a trading volume of 31324698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DraftKings Inc [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $51.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2025, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $51, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKNG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

DKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

DraftKings Inc [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -28.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.12% in the past year of trading.

Insight into DraftKings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37% and a Gross Margin at 39.45%. DraftKings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.63%.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -26.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, DraftKings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on DraftKings Inc’s (DKNG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.89%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$59700.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.34% and a Quick Ratio of 1.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

DKNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DraftKings Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG.

DraftKings Inc [DKNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $85.06%, or 87.20%% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40.82 million shares, which is approximately 8.5154%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 30.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.18 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$884.71 million in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8358%.