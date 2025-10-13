Market Analysts see Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.37%.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock rose by 40.21%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.76. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.52 billion, with 494.68 million shares outstanding and 485.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.61M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 30590867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CLF stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.21% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.84% and a Gross Margin at -4.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.03%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -25.79%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (CLF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$55666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.04% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CLF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $77.61%, or 78.89%% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51.42 million shares, which is approximately 10.8704%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$721.69 million in CLF stocks shares.