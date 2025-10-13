Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] Revenue clocked in at $70.51 billion, up 18.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] loss -2.45% or -0.17 points to close at $6.76 with a heavy trading volume of 41914559 shares.

It opened the trading session at $6.94, the shares rose to $6.95 and dropped to $6.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITUB points out that the company has recorded 25.94% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 29.77M shares, ITUB reached to a volume of 41914559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.75.

Trading performance analysis for ITUB stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.77% in the past year of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.31%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.62%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR. ( ITUB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 20.49%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 11.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]

There are presently around $25.44%, or 25.44%% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 85.63 million shares, which is approximately 0.8745%. WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 59.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$347.13 million in ITUB stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$281.64 million in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4925%.