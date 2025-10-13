iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] is -20.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.37 during the day while it closed the day at $2.24.

iQIYI Inc ADR stock has also loss -9.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQ stock has inclined by 25.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.13% and lost -20.00% year-on date.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $1.18 billion, with 528.40 million shares outstanding and 527.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.27M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 24226150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.15, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on IQ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.31. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.44% in the past year of trading.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.96% and a Gross Margin at 22.87%. iQIYI Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.32%.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for iQIYI Inc ADR. ( IQ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.67%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, iQIYI Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on iQIYI Inc ADR’s (IQ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, iQIYI Inc ADR. (IQ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2612.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.42% and a Quick Ratio of 0.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc ADR posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to -2.10%.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 43% of IQ stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5.79 million shares. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 31.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.52 million in IQ stocks shares.