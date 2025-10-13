HSBC Securities lifts Intel Corp [INTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intel Corp [NASDAQ: INTC] loss -3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $36.37 price per share at the time.

Intel Corp represents 4.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $169.86 billion with the latest information. INTC stock price has been found in the range of $36.3 to $39.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 118.32M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 176319021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Intel Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Intel Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54.

Intel Corp [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 47.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.40% in the past year of trading.

Intel Corp [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corp [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.29% and a Gross Margin at 29.76%. Intel Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.64%.

Intel Corp (INTC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Intel Corp. ( INTC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -19.24%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -10.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Intel Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -14.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Intel Corp (INTC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Intel Corp’s (INTC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.52%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Intel Corp. (INTC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$188246.1 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.24% and a Quick Ratio of 0.92%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Intel Corp [INTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corp posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.43. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intel Corp [INTC]

There are presently around $65.22%, or 65.27%% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 393.49 million shares, which is approximately 9.2216%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 361.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.2 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$5.96 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5123%.