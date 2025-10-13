HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE] stock Initiated by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $6

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: HIVE] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.84 during the day while it closed the day at $6.61.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd stock has also gained 48.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIVE stock has inclined by 187.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 362.24% and gained 119.60% year-on date.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $1.53 billion, with 231.52 million shares outstanding and 230.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.56M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 59358411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $7.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2025, representing the official price target for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while ROTH MKM analysts kept a Buy rating on HIVE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

HIVE stock trade performance evaluation

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.54. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 95.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 362.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.93% in the past year of trading.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.97% and a Gross Margin at -33.50%. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.91%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. ( HIVE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -5.84%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.13%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.24%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s (HIVE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1013750.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.42% and a Quick Ratio of 3.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIVE.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd [HIVE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $22.45%, or 22.51%% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 4.28 million shares, which is approximately 3.8632%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 3.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.99 million in HIVE stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$9.62 million in HIVE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8214%.