Goldman slashes price target on Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] – find out why.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [NYSE: KOS] price plunged by -7.10 percent to reach at -$0.12.

A sum of 22208062 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.88M shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd shares reached a high of $1.6799 and dropped to a low of $1.57 until finishing in the latest session at $1.57.

The one-year KOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.45. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $3.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KOS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.29. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.09% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.26% and a Gross Margin at 10.52%. Kosmos Energy Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.66%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kosmos Energy Ltd. ( KOS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.81%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kosmos Energy Ltd’s (KOS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$658230.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.45% and a Quick Ratio of 0.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

KOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd go to -5.52%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.83%, or 97.88%% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47.42 million shares, which is approximately 10.0551%. FMR LLC, holding 38.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$215.47 million in KOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$145.77 million in KOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5794%.