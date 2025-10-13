Goldman lifts Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Verizon Communications Inc [NYSE: VZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.75%.

Over the last 12 months, VZ stock dropped by -0.35%. The one-year Verizon Communications Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.01. The average equity rating for VZ stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $168.02 billion, with 4.22 billion shares outstanding and 4.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.63M shares, VZ stock reached a trading volume of 37918949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $48.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on VZ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

VZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.35% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Verizon Communications Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.93% and a Gross Margin at 46.08%. Verizon Communications Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.28%.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.26%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Verizon Communications Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Verizon Communications Inc’s (VZ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $182630.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

VZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc go to 3.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

