For JD.com Inc ADR [JD], Analyst sees a rise to $41. What next?

JD.com Inc ADR [NASDAQ: JD] traded at a low on 2025-10-10, posting a -6.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.85.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 37054555 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JD.com Inc ADR stands at 4.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for JD stock reached $43.05 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.78M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 37054555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JD.com Inc ADR [JD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $43.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for JD.com Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2025, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Arete analysts kept a Neutral rating on JD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.07.

How has JD stock performed recently?

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.03. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.13% in the past year of trading.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc ADR [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.44% and a Gross Margin at 15.92%. JD.com Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.06%.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for JD.com Inc ADR. ( JD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.26%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, JD.com Inc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.44%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, JD.com Inc ADR. (JD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9388.77 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 0.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JD.com Inc ADR posted 8.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc ADR go to 3.05%.

Insider trade positions for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]

There are presently around $15.32%, or 15.44% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 22.48 million shares, which is approximately 0.7461%. INVESCO LTD., holding 15.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.63 million in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $300.31 million in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3857%.