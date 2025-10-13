For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.95 at the close of the session, up 0.68%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.71M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 25736102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2025, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.25, while ROTH MKM kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On February 29, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 12 to 8.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.88% in the past year of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.01% and a Gross Margin at 24.50%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$10877.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.44% and a Quick Ratio of 0.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc go to 46.72%.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

There are presently around $39.28%, or 39.45%% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30.51 million shares, which is approximately 9.489%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$41.33 million in AMC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$103.62 million in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4705%.