First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] is 110.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Majestic Silver Corporation [NYSE: AG] slipped around -0.5 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.24 at the close of the session, down -3.64%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.30M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 27114802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $15.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2023, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corporation stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AG in the course of the last twelve months was 64.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.84.

How has AG stock performed recently?

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.33. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 27.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.17% in the past year of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.70% and a Gross Margin at 21.55%. First Majestic Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.78%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for First Majestic Silver Corporation. ( AG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.76%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.48%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, First Majestic Silver Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on First Majestic Silver Corporation’s (AG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Majestic Silver Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG.

Insider trade positions for First Majestic Silver Corporation [AG]

There are presently around 55.33% of AG stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 28.15 million shares, which is approximately 9.64% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.9 million in AG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $46.51 million in AG stock with ownership of approximately 2.69%.