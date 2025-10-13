First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $22.26 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] traded at a low on 2025-10-10, posting a -4.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.26.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21549845 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Horizon Corporation stands at 3.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $11.30 billion, with 508.84 million shares outstanding and 501.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.64M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 21549845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $25.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2025, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.15.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.53% in the past year of trading.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.97%. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.67%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for First Horizon Corporation. ( FHN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.57%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, First Horizon Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon Corporation posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 11.19%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $88.38%, or 89.06%% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61.9 million shares, which is approximately 11.3796%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$888.2 million in FHN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$510.78 million in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9542%.