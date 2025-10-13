Datavault AI Inc [DVLT] Stock trading around $1.9 per share: What’s Next?

Datavault AI Inc [NASDAQ: DVLT] traded at a low on 2025-10-10, posting a -16.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.9.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 80373847 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datavault AI Inc stands at 30.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 30.86%.

The market cap for DVLT stock reached $355.00 million, with 186.84 million shares outstanding and 133.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 46.17M shares, DVLT reached a trading volume of 80373847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datavault AI Inc [DVLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVLT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Datavault AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DVLT stock performed recently?

Datavault AI Inc [DVLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.79. With this latest performance, DVLT shares gained by 445.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 192.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.32% in the past year of trading.

Datavault AI Inc [DVLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datavault AI Inc [DVLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -754.06% and a Gross Margin at -91.42%. Datavault AI Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1545.85%.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Datavault AI Inc. ( DVLT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -144.42%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -88.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Datavault AI Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -60.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Datavault AI Inc’s (DVLT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1039545.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.47% and a Quick Ratio of 0.30%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Datavault AI Inc [DVLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datavault AI Inc posted -1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.74. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVLT.

Insider trade positions for Datavault AI Inc [DVLT]

There are presently around $2.57%, or 3.59%% of DVLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors.