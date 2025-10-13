D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] Revenue clocked in at $22.27 million, up 3504.02% YTD: What’s Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc [NYSE: QBTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.98%.

Over the last 12 months, QBTS stock rose by 293.10%. The one-year D-Wave Quantum Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -41.72. The average equity rating for QBTS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.29 billion, with 336.42 million shares outstanding and 326.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.14M shares, QBTS stock reached a trading volume of 56810820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $23.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2025, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on QBTS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

QBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 99.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 358.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 293.10% in the past year of trading.

Insight into D-Wave Quantum Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -353.14% and a Gross Margin at 82.46%. D-Wave Quantum Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1263.92%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for D-Wave Quantum Inc. ( QBTS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -83.70%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -62.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -38.43%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on D-Wave Quantum Inc’s (QBTS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1279727.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 42.99% and a Quick Ratio of 42.86%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

QBTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D-Wave Quantum Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QBTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D-Wave Quantum Inc go to 15.19%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $49.17%, or 49.96%% of QBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59.43 million shares, which is approximately 34.5252%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 6.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.08 million in QBTS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.16 million in QBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 2.118%.