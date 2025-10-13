Critical Metals Corp [CRML] gain 116.79% so far this year. What now?

Critical Metals Corp [NASDAQ: CRML] traded at a high on 2025-10-10, posting a 1.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.98.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 56546482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Critical Metals Corp stands at 32.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.84%.

The market cap for CRML stock reached $1.60 billion, with 106.90 million shares outstanding and 17.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.06M shares, CRML reached a trading volume of 56546482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Critical Metals Corp [CRML]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRML shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRML stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has CRML stock performed recently?

Critical Metals Corp [CRML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.72. With this latest performance, CRML shares gained by 140.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 872.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.62% in the past year of trading.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Critical Metals Corp. ( CRML), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -128.30%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -44.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Critical Metals Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -56.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Critical Metals Corp’s (CRML) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$12967500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.13% and a Quick Ratio of 0.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Critical Metals Corp [CRML]

There are presently around $11.30%, or 37.09%% of CRML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRML stocks are: CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. with ownership of 1.25 million shares, which is approximately 1.5399%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 0.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.9 million in CRML stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.12 million in CRML stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1232%.