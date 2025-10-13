Craig Hallum lifts Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bit Digital Inc [NASDAQ: BTBT] price plunged by -6.47 percent to reach at -$0.26.

A sum of 62019231 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.86M shares. Bit Digital Inc shares reached a high of $4.35 and dropped to a low of $3.73 until finishing in the latest session at $3.76.

The one-year BTBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.49. The average equity rating for BTBT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Bit Digital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on BTBT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

BTBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 27.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.33% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Bit Digital Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.22% and a Gross Margin at 10.00%. Bit Digital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.88%.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bit Digital Inc. ( BTBT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -11.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -10.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bit Digital Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -7.84%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bit Digital Inc’s (BTBT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$975185.19 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.80% and a Quick Ratio of 7.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BTBT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bit Digital Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bit Digital Inc go to -9.68%.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $41.53%, or 42.32%% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11.07 million shares, which is approximately 8.6444%. INVESCO LTD., holding 9.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$30.25 million in BTBT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $$17.5 million in BTBT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2972%.