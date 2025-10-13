Compass Point slashes price target on TeraWulf Inc [WULF] – find out why.

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.51 at the close of the session, down -0.59%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 48.85M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 69529209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citizens JMP raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for TeraWulf Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on WULF stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has WULF stock performed recently?

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.34. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 26.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 503.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.69% in the past year of trading.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.74% and a Gross Margin at -1.24%. TeraWulf Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.62%.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TeraWulf Inc. ( WULF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -46.99%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -19.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TeraWulf Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -19.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TeraWulf Inc’s (WULF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.87%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$11001666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.66% and a Quick Ratio of 0.66%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TeraWulf Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WULF.

Insider trade positions for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]

There are presently around $54.35%, or 75.21%% of WULF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19.53 million shares, which is approximately 5.7322%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 18.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$80.99 million in WULF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$31.7 million in WULF stock with ownership which is approximately 2.0908%.