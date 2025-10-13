Compass Point slashes price target on Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] – find out why.

Applied Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: APLD] traded at a high on 2025-10-10, posting a 16.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.99.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 105090456 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Digital Corporation stands at 10.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.03%.

The market cap for APLD stock reached $9.51 billion, with 269.29 million shares outstanding and 222.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.59M shares, APLD reached a trading volume of 105090456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLD shares is $39.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Applied Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Applied Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on APLD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has APLD stock performed recently?

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.12. With this latest performance, APLD shares gained by 97.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 562.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 344.90% in the past year of trading.

Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Digital Corporation [APLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.75% and a Gross Margin at 14.46%. Applied Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.18%.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Applied Digital Corporation. ( APLD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -32.13%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Applied Digital Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -17.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.63%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Applied Digital Corporation. (APLD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1209219.51 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.64% and a Quick Ratio of 0.64%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Digital Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLD.

Insider trade positions for Applied Digital Corporation [APLD]

There are presently around $56.40%, or 67.14%% of APLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLD stocks are: HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9.6 million shares, which is approximately 8.4132%. OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., holding 7.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$42.23 million in APLD stocks shares; and OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., currently with $$39.91 million in APLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8807%.