CJS Securities lifts Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: NVTS] gained 2.87% or 0.23 points to close at $8.23 with a heavy trading volume of 93631755 shares.

It opened the trading session at $8.0, the shares rose to $9.785 and dropped to $7.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVTS points out that the company has recorded 367.61% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.50M shares, NVTS reached to a volume of 93631755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $6.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on NVTS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for NVTS stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, NVTS shares gained by 35.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 367.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.53% in the past year of trading.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.64% and a Gross Margin at -0.55%. Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.63%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Navitas Semiconductor Corp. ( NVTS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -32.05%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -28.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -31.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s (NVTS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$444607.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.23% and a Quick Ratio of 7.59%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corp posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp go to 20.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]

There are presently around $39.76%, or 51.41%% of NVTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9.9 million shares, which is approximately 5.4053%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$38.07 million in NVTS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$37.25 million in NVTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0138%.