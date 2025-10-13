Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL] stock Initiated by Rothschild & Co Redburn analyst, price target now $136

Circle Internet Group Inc [NYSE: CRCL] closed the trading session at $132.94 on 2025-10-10. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $132.61, while the highest price level was $159.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.15M shares, CRCL reached to a volume of 21740563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRCL shares is $170.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Circle Internet Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citizens JMP raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Circle Internet Group Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

CRCL stock trade performance evaluation

Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81.

Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Circle Internet Group Inc (CRCL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Circle Internet Group Inc’s (CRCL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Circle Internet Group Inc posted -4.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.67. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRCL.

Circle Internet Group Inc [CRCL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $53.77%, or 56.22%% of CRCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.