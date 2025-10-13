Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] moved up 0.72: Why It’s Important

Bitfarms Ltd [NASDAQ: BITF] closed the trading session at $4.2 on 2025-10-10. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.09, while the highest price level was $5.1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 128.26 percent and weekly performance of 39.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 444.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 105.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 288.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 54.51M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 212602016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $3.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Bitfarms Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on BITF stock. On June 11, 2024, analysts increased their price target for BITF shares from 4 to 5.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

BITF stock trade performance evaluation

Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.53. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 105.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 444.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.88% in the past year of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.20% and a Gross Margin at -6.69%. Bitfarms Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.09%.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bitfarms Ltd. ( BITF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -15.17%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -12.64%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bitfarms Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -11.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bitfarms Ltd’s (BITF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bitfarms Ltd [BITF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bitfarms Ltd posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BITF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bitfarms Ltd go to 51.32%.

Bitfarms Ltd [BITF]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $21.54%, or 22.59%% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19.71 million shares, which is approximately 4.9128%. TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 6.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.01 million in BITF stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$13.27 million in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 1.287%.