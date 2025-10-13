Berenberg lifts Stellantis N.V [STLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] loss -7.37% or -0.78 points to close at $9.81 with a heavy trading volume of 21011562 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.67, the shares rose to $10.67 and dropped to $9.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STLA points out that the company has recorded 10.10% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.97M shares, STLA reached to a volume of 21011562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $10.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.75, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on STLA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.41.

Stellantis N.V [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.83% in the past year of trading.

Stellantis N.V [STLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.69% and a Gross Margin at 7.74%. Stellantis N.V’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64%.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Stellantis N.V. ( STLA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3.01%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Stellantis N.V’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.21%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Stellantis N.V’s (STLA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$10513.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.06% and a Quick Ratio of 0.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Stellantis N.V [STLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to 0.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Stellantis N.V [STLA]

There are presently around $49.83%, or 65.40% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192.7 million shares, which is approximately 6.5509% of the stock. AMUNDI, holding 95.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in STLA stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $1.64 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8087%.