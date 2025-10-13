Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] is 17.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [NYSE: BBD] closed the trading session at $3.06 on 2025-10-10. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.04, while the highest price level was $3.19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.62 percent and weekly performance of -3.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 40.57M shares, BBD reached to a volume of 79359868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $2.40 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BBD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.52.

BBD stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.52% in the past year of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.45%. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.35%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR. ( BBD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.76%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s (BBD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.12%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR go to 18.67%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 24.18% of BBD stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73.39 million shares, which is approximately 0.6909%. SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 72.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.94 million in BBD stocks shares; and SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $142.47 million in BBD stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5989%.