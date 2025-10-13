B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] – find out why.

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.12%.

Over the last 12 months, UUUU stock rose by 296.49%. The one-year Energy Fuels Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -29.55. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.69 billion, with 229.42 million shares outstanding and 225.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.08M shares, UUUU stock reached a trading volume of 45570112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $15.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.12. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 62.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 436.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 296.49% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -131.84% and a Gross Margin at -7.96%. Energy Fuels Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143.05%.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Energy Fuels Inc. ( UUUU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -18.27%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -16.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Energy Fuels Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -14.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$67956.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.10% and a Quick Ratio of 5.95%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

UUUU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $64.31%, or 65.38%% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 12.03 million shares, which is approximately 7.3486%. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 11.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$72.05 million in UUUU stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $$58.29 million in UUUU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8771%.