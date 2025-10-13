Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR] Stock trading around $1.06 per share: What’s Next?

Atyr Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: ATYR] price surged by 11.23 percent to reach at $0.11.

A sum of 20785261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.78M shares. Atyr Pharma Inc shares reached a high of $1.12 and dropped to a low of $1.01 until finishing in the latest session at $1.06.

The one-year ATYR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.09. The average equity rating for ATYR stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATYR shares is $8.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATYR stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Atyr Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Atyr Pharma Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ATYR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

ATYR Stock Performance Analysis:

Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.74. With this latest performance, ATYR shares dropped by -79.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.72% in the past year of trading.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Atyr Pharma Inc. ( ATYR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -85.18%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -64.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Atyr Pharma Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -77.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Atyr Pharma Inc’s (ATYR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1129491.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.63% and a Quick Ratio of 5.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ATYR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atyr Pharma Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATYR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atyr Pharma Inc go to 12.08%.

Atyr Pharma Inc [ATYR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $65.03%, or 65.98%% of ATYR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.