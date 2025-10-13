AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH] fell -96.66% so far this year. What now?

AtlasClear Holdings Inc [AMEX: ATCH] loss -18.06% or -0.09 points to close at $0.41 with a heavy trading volume of 41703772 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.48, the shares rose to $0.4881 and dropped to $0.4025, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATCH points out that the company has recorded -23.71% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 56.38M shares, ATCH reached to a volume of 41703772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATCH shares is $900.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Price to Free Cash Flow for ATCH in the course of the last twelve months was 33.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for ATCH stock

AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.93. With this latest performance, ATCH shares gained by 61.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.73% in the past year of trading.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH] shares currently have an operating margin of 107.87% and a Gross Margin at 65.98%. AtlasClear Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 52.97%.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, AtlasClear Holdings Inc. (ATCH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $147435.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.85% and a Quick Ratio of 0.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AtlasClear Holdings Inc [ATCH]

There are presently around $0.89%, or 0.89%% of ATCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors.