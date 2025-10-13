Apple Inc [AAPL] Stock trading around $245.27 per share: What’s Next?

Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.94%.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock dropped by -2.06%. The one-year Apple Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.36. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3639.90 billion, with 14.86 billion shares outstanding and 14.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.34M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 60778315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $251.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $240 to $298. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Apple Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On September 26, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 260 to 290.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 37.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.06% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Apple Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of 31.87% and a Gross Margin at 46.68%. Apple Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 24.30%.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Apple Inc. ( AAPL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 149.81%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 29.94%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Apple Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 66.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Apple Inc’s (AAPL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Apple Inc. (AAPL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $605365.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.87% and a Quick Ratio of 0.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

AAPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 9.20%.

Apple Inc [AAPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $63.60%, or 64.88%% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.667%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.05 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$221.2 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$111.22 billion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4543%.