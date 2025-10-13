American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] is -3.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.52 at the close of the session, down -0.86%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 77.34M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 72101027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $14.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AAL stock. On February 26, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AAL shares from 18 to 24.

Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.91% in the past year of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.06% and a Gross Margin at 20.75%. American Airlines Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.05%.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4253.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.58% and a Quick Ratio of 0.48%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc go to 5.40%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]

There are presently around $64.84%, or 65.84%% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74.07 million shares, which is approximately 11.2743%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 56.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$644.47 million in AAL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$458.75 million in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1631%.