Alphabet Inc [GOOG] gain 43.33% so far this year. What now?

Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOG] price plunged by -1.95 percent to reach at -$4.72.

A sum of 22171376 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.87M shares. Alphabet Inc shares reached a high of $244.8229 and dropped to a low of $236.685 until finishing in the latest session at $237.49.

The one-year GOOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.27. The average equity rating for GOOG stock is currently 1.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $250.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $230 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $275, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on GOOG stock. On September 03, 2025, analysts increased their price target for GOOG shares from 245 to 300.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

GOOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, GOOG shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.71% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Alphabet Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.65% and a Gross Margin at 58.92%. Alphabet Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 31.13%.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 34.83%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 25.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Alphabet Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 28.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Alphabet Inc’s (GOOG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $630417.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.90% and a Quick Ratio of 1.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GOOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc posted 2.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 15.08%.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $60.92%, or 65.29%% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 414.41 million shares, which is approximately 3.3574%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 355.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$65.17 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$34.31 billion in GOOG stock with ownership which is approximately 1.5156%.