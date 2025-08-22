Zevra Therapeutics Inc [ZVRA] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $26

Zevra Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ZVRA] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.1495 during the day while it closed the day at $9.51.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 6.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZVRA stock has inclined by 9.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.46% and gained 34.32% year-on date.

The market cap for ZVRA stock reached $533.84 million, with 56.14 million shares outstanding and 55.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, ZVRA reached a trading volume of 3162140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVRA shares is $23.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zevra Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Zevra Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ZVRA stock. On September 24, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ZVRA shares from 18 to 25.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc [ZVRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, ZVRA shares dropped by -19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc [ZVRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zevra Therapeutics Inc [ZVRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.41% and a Gross Margin at 56.39%. Zevra Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.26%.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Zevra Therapeutics Inc. ( ZVRA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.53%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.32%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Zevra Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Zevra Therapeutics Inc’s (ZVRA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $44745.76 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.85% and a Quick Ratio of 7.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zevra Therapeutics Inc [ZVRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zevra Therapeutics Inc posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.28. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZVRA.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc [ZVRA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $65.30 million, or 65.75% of ZVRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVRA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2.7 million shares, which is approximately 6.437% of the company. NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.86 million in ZVRA stocks shares.