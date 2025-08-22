Workday Inc [WDAY] fell -2.17% so far this year. What now?

Workday Inc [NASDAQ: WDAY] traded at a high on 2025-08-21, posting a 0.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $227.58.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5929611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Workday Inc stands at 2.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.77%.

The market cap for WDAY stock reached $60.76 billion, with 215.60 million shares outstanding and 214.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, WDAY reached a trading volume of 5929611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workday Inc [WDAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $292.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Workday Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Workday Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $314, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on WDAY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

How has WDAY stock performed recently?

Workday Inc [WDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, WDAY shares dropped by -5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.06 for Workday Inc [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.31, while it was recorded at 228.56 for the last single week of trading, and 248.83 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc [WDAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.05% and a Gross Margin at 75.56%. Workday Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.62%.

Workday Inc (WDAY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Workday Inc. ( WDAY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.70%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.94%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Workday Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Workday Inc (WDAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Workday Inc’s (WDAY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Workday Inc (WDAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Workday Inc. (WDAY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $23872.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.01% and a Quick Ratio of 2.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Workday Inc [WDAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workday Inc posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc go to 16.69%.

Insider trade positions for Workday Inc [WDAY]

There are presently around $93.85%, or 94.69%% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15.46 million shares, which is approximately 5.8264%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 13.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.11 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.47 billion in WDAY stock with ownership which is approximately 2.4734%.