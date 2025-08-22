Wolfe Research slashes price target on Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] – find out why.

Sony Group Corporation ADR [NYSE: SONY] slipped around -0.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.63 at the close of the session, down -1.74%.

Sony Group Corporation ADR stock is now 51.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SONY Stock saw the intraday high of $27.8091 and lowest of $27.555 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.16, which means current price is +39.19% above from all time high which was touched on 08/15/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, SONY reached a trading volume of 2929660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONY shares is $31.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONY stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Sony Group Corporation ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Sony Group Corporation ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

How has SONY stock performed recently?

Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, SONY shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.56 for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.58, while it was recorded at 28.22 for the last single week of trading, and 23.53 for the last 200 days.

Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.73% and a Gross Margin at 29.48%. Sony Group Corporation ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.14%.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sony Group Corporation ADR. ( SONY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.70%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sony Group Corporation ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sony Group Corporation ADR’s (SONY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sony Group Corporation ADR. (SONY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $68210.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.09% and a Quick Ratio of 1.03%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sony Group Corporation ADR posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sony Group Corporation ADR go to 4.67%.

Insider trade positions for Sony Group Corporation ADR [SONY]

There are presently around $7.88%, or 7.88%% of SONY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONY stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 21.49 million shares, which is approximately 1.7576%. ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$911.91 million in SONY stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$651.08 million in SONY stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6268%.