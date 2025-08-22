Wolfe Research slashes price target on Edison International [EIX] – find out why.

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] closed the trading session at $53.81 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.395, while the highest price level was $56.1298.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.86 percent and weekly performance of -3.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, EIX reached to a volume of 3356414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $66.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $69 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Edison International stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

EIX stock trade performance evaluation

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.40 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.29, while it was recorded at 55.45 for the last single week of trading, and 61.03 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.58% and a Gross Margin at 24.11%. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.02%.

Edison International (EIX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Edison International. ( EIX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.37%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Edison International’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Edison International (EIX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Edison International’s (EIX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Edison International. (EIX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $187682.87 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.87% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edison International [EIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edison International posted 1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 9.75%.

Edison International [EIX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $90.49%, or 90.70%% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46.62 million shares, which is approximately 12.11%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.74 billion in EIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.32 billion in EIX stock with ownership which is approximately 8.3963%.