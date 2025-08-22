Wolfe Research lifts Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Plains All American Pipeline LP [NASDAQ: PAA] price surged by 0.23 percent to reach at $0.04.

A sum of 4010904 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.89M shares. Plains All American Pipeline LP shares reached a high of $17.86 and dropped to a low of $17.475 until finishing in the latest session at $17.59.

The one-year PAA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.6. The average equity rating for PAA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $21.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on PAA stock. On December 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for PAA shares from 22 to 20.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

PAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.37 for Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.21, while it was recorded at 17.53 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains All American Pipeline LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.11% and a Gross Margin at 3.89%. Plains All American Pipeline LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.33%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Plains All American Pipeline LP. ( PAA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.34%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Plains All American Pipeline LP’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP’s (PAA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.91%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Plains All American Pipeline LP. (PAA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $151428.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.97%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PAA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline LP posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline LP go to 1.09%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP [PAA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $40.26%, or 61.14%% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 63.68 million shares, which is approximately 9.0838%. BLACKSTONE INC., holding 29.64 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$529.3 million in PAA stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $$487.15 million in PAA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.891%.