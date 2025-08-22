Wolfe Research lifts CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] slipped around -0.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $72.78 at the close of the session, down -0.32%.

CMS Energy Corporation stock is now 9.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMS Stock saw the intraday high of $73.285 and lowest of $72.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.45, which means current price is +13.77% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 3325728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $77.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $68 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2025, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

How has CMS stock performed recently?

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, CMS shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.04 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.43, while it was recorded at 72.63 for the last single week of trading, and 70.28 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.00% and a Gross Margin at 26.18%. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.64%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CMS Energy Corporation. ( CMS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.48%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CMS Energy Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CMS Energy Corporation’s (CMS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, CMS Energy Corporation. (CMS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $121335.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CMS Energy Corporation posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.56%.

Insider trade positions for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

There are presently around $100.86%, or 101.38%% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37.8 million shares, which is approximately 12.6895%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.7 billion in CMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.49 billion in CMS stock with ownership which is approximately 8.4106%.