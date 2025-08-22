why T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $269.17

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] loss -0.33% or -0.85 points to close at $258.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3301449 shares.

It opened the trading session at $258.06, the shares rose to $259.465 and dropped to $257.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMUS points out that the company has recorded -2.73% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 3301449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $269.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $255, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on TMUS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.54 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.48, while it was recorded at 257.04 for the last single week of trading, and 241.87 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of 23.02% and a Gross Margin at 48.56%. T-Mobile US Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.53%.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for T-Mobile US Inc. ( TMUS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.74%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.80%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, T-Mobile US Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on T-Mobile US Inc’s (TMUS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.93%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $174428.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.21% and a Quick Ratio of 1.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc posted 2.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 16.68%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

There are presently around $39.41%, or 91.46%% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 85.36 million shares, which is approximately 7.2957%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.99 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$6.47 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1394%.