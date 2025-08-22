why Roku Inc [ROKU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $102.28

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $90.61 on 2025-08-21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $87.5165, while the highest price level was $91.15.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.24 percent and weekly performance of 3.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 3744226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $102.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Roku Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On May 02, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 125 to 100.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 51.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.74.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.45 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.81, while it was recorded at 90.10 for the last single week of trading, and 77.54 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.06% and a Gross Margin at 44.04%. Roku Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.40%.

Roku Inc (ROKU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Roku Inc. ( ROKU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.47%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Roku Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Roku Inc (ROKU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Roku Inc’s (ROKU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Roku Inc (ROKU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Roku Inc. (ROKU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$18416.17 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.84% and a Quick Ratio of 2.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc [ROKU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.41. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $87.79%, or 88.38%% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14.33 million shares, which is approximately 9.925%. ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 12.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$762.1 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$720.25 million in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 8.3264%.