why Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.67

Ramaco Resources Inc [NASDAQ: METC] jumped around 1.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.86 at the close of the session, up 5.05%.

Ramaco Resources Inc stock is now 96.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. METC Stock saw the intraday high of $22.17 and lowest of $20.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.31, which means current price is +246.98% above from all time high which was touched on 08/14/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, METC reached a trading volume of 3323213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METC shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ramaco Resources Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $16 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Ramaco Resources Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on METC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for METC in the course of the last twelve months was 129.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has METC stock performed recently?

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.89. With this latest performance, METC shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.83, while it was recorded at 21.95 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ramaco Resources Inc [METC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86% and a Gross Margin at 5.77%. Ramaco Resources Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.17%.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ramaco Resources Inc. ( METC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -5.55%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ramaco Resources Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -4.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc’s (METC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$20132.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.36% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ramaco Resources Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for METC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ramaco Resources Inc go to 106.58%.

Insider trade positions for Ramaco Resources Inc [METC]

There are presently around $63.69%, or 69.58%% of METC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METC stocks are: YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS IX, L.P. with ownership of 4.85 million shares, which is approximately 9.6277%. YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P., holding 4.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$60.2 million in METC stocks shares; and YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P., currently with $$39.79 million in METC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3383%.