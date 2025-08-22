why Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [NYSE: PK] gained 0.36% or 0.04 points to close at $11.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3630182 shares.

It opened the trading session at $11.03, the shares rose to $11.2 and dropped to $11.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PK points out that the company has recorded -14.27% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, PK reached to a volume of 3630182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 11.08 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.67% and a Gross Margin at 15.72%. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.21%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. ( PK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.58%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.63%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.70%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s (PK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $626373.63 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.38% and a Quick Ratio of 2.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc go to -13.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc [PK]

There are presently around $107.56%, or 109.66% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32.67 million shares, which is approximately 15.6314%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 27.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.12 million in PK stocks shares.