why Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $93.00

Omnicom Group, Inc [NYSE: OMC] traded at a low on 2025-08-21, posting a -0.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $77.48.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2794231 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Omnicom Group, Inc stands at 1.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.17%.

The market cap for OMC stock reached $15.01 billion, with 195.11 million shares outstanding and 191.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 2794231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $93.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Omnicom Group, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group, Inc stock. On October 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for OMC shares from 118 to 119.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

How has OMC stock performed recently?

Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.33% and a Gross Margin at 17.39%. Omnicom Group, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.67%.

Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Omnicom Group, Inc. ( OMC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 33.96%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.92%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Omnicom Group, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.55%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Omnicom Group, Inc’s (OMC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.58%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $18424.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.92% and a Quick Ratio of 0.92%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omnicom Group, Inc posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group, Inc go to 7.58%.

Insider trade positions for Omnicom Group, Inc [OMC]

There are presently around $114.28%, or 115.72% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22.87 million shares, which is approximately 11.6724%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 18.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in OMC stocks shares.