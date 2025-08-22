why McCormick & Co., Inc [MKC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.27

McCormick & Co., Inc [NYSE: MKC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.25%.

Over the last 12 months, MKC stock dropped by -6.78%. The one-year McCormick & Co., Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.62. The average equity rating for MKC stock is currently 2.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.07 billion, with 253.04 million shares outstanding and 252.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, MKC stock reached a trading volume of 3216527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McCormick & Co., Inc [MKC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKC shares is $86.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKC stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for McCormick & Co., Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for McCormick & Co., Inc stock. On January 08, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MKC shares from 86 to 90.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

MKC Stock Performance Analysis:

McCormick & Co., Inc [MKC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, MKC shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.78% in the past year of trading.

McCormick & Co., Inc [MKC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, MKC shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.27, while it was recorded at 69.62 for the last single week of trading, and 75.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McCormick & Co., Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McCormick & Co., Inc [MKC] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.01% and a Gross Margin at 38.53%. McCormick & Co., Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.50%.

McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for McCormick & Co., Inc. ( MKC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.19%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, McCormick & Co., Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on McCormick & Co., Inc’s (MKC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $55007.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.68% and a Quick Ratio of 0.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MKC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McCormick & Co., Inc posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McCormick & Co., Inc go to 7.00%.

McCormick & Co., Inc [MKC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $89.69%, or 89.70%% of MKC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31.22 million shares, which is approximately 11.6231%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.38 billion in MKC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.19 billion in MKC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2232%.